Kaimuki Christian high school students first to tour White House since Trump took office

Tours of the White House are finally back in business after being put on hold during President Trump’s inauguration and transition period.

And the very first people allowed on the tour of the 217-year-old house Tuesday were high school students from Kaimuki Christian School.

Nineteen KCS students are in the nation’s capitol for a seven-day trip with three faculty and four parent chaperones. This bi-annual visit for grades 9 and 10 allows students to see and experience what they learn during the school’s U.S. History curriculum.

On Monday, the group toured the National Archives to see the Constitution, Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence, and on Thursday, the students will tour the Capitol and visit with U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono, whose office was instrumental in securing a place for the local students on Tuesday’s first tour.

Kaimuki Christian School applied to take the White House tour back in December, and found out Sunday night they would be the very first group to visit the White House Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

One of the parents in a later morning tour group apart from the students actually saw the president in a surprise appearance.