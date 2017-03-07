‘Moana’ star Auli’i Cravalho sends message of aloha from New York



She’s the voice of the popular Disney movie “Moana” and recently performed at the Academy Awards.

Tuesday morning on Wake Up 2Day, 16-year-old Aulii Cravalho joined Wake Up 2day live via satellite from New York. The Mililani girl had a busy start to 2017 and she’s got much more coming her way, including filming for a new show called “Drama High.”

Cravalho had a special emotional message for folks back in the islands.

“I really appreciate all your love and support. I can’t wait to come home and something about that island something about all of us that’s really really good to feel the Aloha spirit in the air again thanks guys I miss you all.”

Those to bring the magic of “Moana” home to your family, Tuesday, March 7, is the DVD and Blu-ray release date of the Disney movie.