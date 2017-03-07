Pearlridge Center makeover to include new tenants, theater reduction

Related Coverage Pearlridge Center to undergo $33 million renovation

We’re learning more about upcoming improvements to Pearlridge Center.

The mall recently presented its plans to the Aiea Neighborhood Board.

We first told you about the $33 million renovation in January.

Changes include adding new restaurants, such as Pieology Pizzeria and Five Guys Burgers and Fries, creating an expanded, freestanding space for specialty grocery store Down to Earth, and redoing all three levels of Pearlridge Downtown.

Now we’ve learned plans are underway to reduce the theater from a 16-plex to a 12-plex. Demolition on the theater has already begun and construction should be completed by the end of the year.

The center also plans to revamp the section of the mall facing Pali Momi Medical Center. Officials say that section should be re-tenanted and re-merchandised by 2018 or first quarter 2019.

The mall will remain open during construction.