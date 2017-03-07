Public school teachers, supporters wave signs for fair contract

The Hawaii State Teachers Association continue to rally its members and supporters in recent months in favor of what they consider to be a fair contract.

On Tuesday morning, they waved signs in front of campuses statewide during “Schools Our Keiki Deserve” demonstrations.

They’re calling attention to the issue that key members of the state’s negotiating team have not been present at contract talks. The public teachers’ contract with the state expires June 30.

McKinley High School teacher and negotiating committee member Osa Tui said that things are a standstill right now. “Since we started in August, we’ve only had five meetings so far. This month, we’re fortunate enough to have three, and we hope to have a lot of movement.

“It’s all about attracting and retaining teachers,” he said. “Hundreds of teacher spots are being filled out by longtime substitutes … We really need to fill in those pukas with qualified teachers.”

Tuesday’s demonstrations follows up February’s mass rally at the State Capitol. The union says that after adjusting for Hawaii’s high cost of living, public school teachers are one of the lowest paid in the country and, because of that, the state faces a teacher shortage crisis.