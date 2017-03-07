Rainbow Wahine beats Cal Poly, advances in Big West Conference Tournament

The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to four games and advanced to the Big West Conference Tournament quarterfinals with a convincing 71-50 win over Cal Poly in the Opening Round on Tuesday in Long Beach State’s Walter Pyramid.

The sixth-seeded Rainbow Wahine will next take on third-seeded CSUN on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. HT. The tournament then shifts to the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., for the semifinals (March 10) and championship game (March 11).

Olivia Crawford took over the game for Hawai’i, collecting career-highs of 21 points and eight rebounds. She also added four assists in the game and hit 5-of-7 3-point attempts. Briana Harris added 18 points and converted all three of her attempts from 3-point range.



Hannah Gilbert led all scorers with 23 points for Cal Poly.

The Rainbow Wahine shot 48 percent from the field for the game, hitting 23-of-48 attempts including 10-of-22 3-pointers. Cal Poly, meanwhile, became the third UH opponent to come up empty from 3-point range this season, going 0-for-11 from deep. The Mustangs shot 32 percent from the field overall.

Hawai’i dominated the glass, with a 42-31 advantage. Crawford’s eight rebounds led the ‘Bows, while Lahni Salanoa added seven and Sarah Toeaina finished with six.

UH, which swept the season series with the Mustangs, led 28-21 at halftime and extended its lead to double-digits midway through the third quarter and took a 14-point cushion into the final period.

The Rainbow Wahine will look for revenge against the Matadors, who swept the regular-season series with UH led by Big West Player of the Year Channon Fluker.