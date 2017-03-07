State lifts suspension of Meadow Gold Dairies two-percent reduced fat milk

The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) today lifted the suspension of Meadow Gold Dairies’ two-percent reduced fat milk products. The company may produce, sell and distribute two-percent reduced fat milk.

Samples of two-percent reduced fat milk taken from the Meadow Gold milk plant in Honolulu on March 1, 2, and 6 were tested and found in compliance with Coliform counts of less than 1/ml. The maximum allowed Coliform limit for pasteurized milk is 10/ml.

The Meadow Gold milk plant in Honolulu was also inspected on March 1 in response to the Feb. 27 suspension and was found to be in substantial compliance with Hawaii Administrative Rules and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Pasteurized Milk Ordinance.

All other milk products from Meadow Gold Dairies have met state and federal standards required for distribution and sale.