Ask HPD: Malfunctioning traffic signals



What should I do when I come to an intersection with a malfunctioning traffic signal?

If a driver comes across a malfunctioning traffic signal, he or she should treat the intersection as a four-way stop. Yield to vehicles that get to the intersection before you do. If you get there at the same time, yield to the vehicle on your right. Proceed with caution, as other vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians may not stop.

How do I report a malfunctioning traffic signal?

To report a malfunctioning traffic signal, please call 911. Be ready to provide the street name or general location of the malfunctioning light. You can also report the malfunctioning signal to the Department of Transportation Services during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can call 768-8387 or 768-5323.

Can I report it to HPD via social media?

HPD’s social media platforms are not monitored 24/7, so if you want to report something, please call 911 and a dispatcher will assist you.