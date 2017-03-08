Attorney general to address Hawaii’s action against revised travel ban

Attorney General Doug Chin is elaborating on Hawaii’s action against a second travel ban signed by President Donald Trump.

Hawaii previously filed a lawsuit against the federal government, but it was put on hold when the courts blocked the first travel ban.

Chin said he planned to file a second amended complaint and a motion for temporary restraining order.

“What we’ll probably end up doing is we’ll be using the current lawsuit to again challenge the travel ban that’s been put in place by the new executive order,” Chin previously said.

The new ban leaves Iraq off the list of banned countries, but still affects would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

It also makes clear that current visa holders will not be impacted, and removes language that would give priority to religious minorities.

The revised order goes into effect on March 16.