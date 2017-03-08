Bizarre claims add up in state payouts

Over the past several weeks, we’ve looked at small claims filed against the state, which mean they amount to $10,000 or less.

The bulk of them came from drivers whose cars were damaged from potholes, or from flying rocks from weed whackers along side the road.

Mixed in were claims that were less serious, but needed to be settled nonetheless.

In fiscal year 2016, the state settled a total of 155 small claims for a total of $197,057.21.

Some of the money went to drivers who simply parked at the wrong place at the wrong time. Case in point, baseball fields where foul balls found their cars.

Strike 1 occurred at Lanakila District Park and cost $392.67.

Strike 2 happened at Wahiawa District Park and cost $454.34.

Strike 3 was at the Duke Maliu Regional Park and cost $583.34.

The total: $1,433.

Then there was a coconut that fell from a tree onto an unoccupied car at Nawiliwili Harbor on Kauai. The owner of that unfortunate vehicle received a check in the amount of $410.85.

A trio of payments went out to students — one at the University of Hawaii, who settled for $55 to covered spoiled food when the refrigerator his food was in broke.

A Dole Middle School student got $287.88 when his cell phone was stolen from the teacher’s desk.

Then there was a UH Hilo student who got a $199.60 payment because her dorm was infested with bed bugs.

Finally, a patient at Maui Memorial Medical Center had dentures that disappeared. Those missing teeth took a big bite of your money at $3,250.

In addition to the 155 claims the state paid out, another 380 claims were denied and settled with no payout.