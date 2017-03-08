‘Bows play host to Sacred Heart in four game series this week

Coming off a very successful weekend in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, the University of Hawai’i baseball squad (6-5) returns to Les Murakami Stadium with a Dairy Queen Classic Champions trophy and a four-game series against Sacred Heart (5-6) on the schedule. The series runs Thursday through Sunday.

The Rainbow Warriors and Pioneers meet for the first time this weekend. Picked second in the preseason Northeast Conference Coaches Poll, Sacred Heart finished last season as NEC Runner-up with a 30-28 record. The Pioneers have finished second or third in the league in each of the past eight seasons.

Coming into the weekend in Honolulu with a 5-6 record, the Pioneers earned series-opening wins over perennially strong Florida Gulf Coast and Seattle, splitting the latter series. They also picked up a pair of wins at NYIT, who UH faced in 33-2 near four-game shutout in 2014.

The Pioneers are paced by senior utility first baseman Keith Klebart, who is hitting .415 with team highs of 11 RBI and three doubles, while scoring six runs of his own. The squad’s biggest run scorers are Ted Shaw (.366 BA) and Elijah Brown (.351 BA), who have accounted for nine apiece, with Brown also registering seven RBI. The Pioneers have averaged 6.2 runs per game on a .272 batting average, while their pitching staff has held opponents with a 3.91 ERA.

The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a 3-1 weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, securing wins over defending Big Ten Champion Minnesota twice and reigning Summit League Champion Oral Roberts. It was a big-hitting week for the ‘Bows, who averaged .301 across four games, putting up 13 extra-base hits, including five home runs.

Leading the charge is senior outfielder Alex Fitchett, who was named not only DQC Tournament MVP, but also Big West Player of the Week after hitting 8-for-16 in Minneapolis. He racked up a 1.125 slugging percentage, producing two doubles, a triple and pair of home runs. On the season, Fitchett is batting .417 with a team-high .533 on-base percentage.

Also coming out of last week strong, junior center fielder Dylan Vchulek extended his reached base streak to all 11 contests – each game in Hawai’i uniform. He’s hitting .316 with a team-high seven runs and a .471 on-base percentage. Rookie shortstop Dustin Demeter has also been steady lately for the ‘Bows, hitting .308 with a team-leading eight RBI. He sparked an 11-2 rout at Minnesota with a career-first two-run homer early in Thursday’s game.

Pitching matchups remain to be determined, but the Rainbow Warriors have been dominant on the mound this year, ranking 15th in the NCAA with a 2.47 ERA – the second lowest in the pitching powerhouse Big West. The starting rotation sets the standard, with their four-man ERA sitting at 2.08. The ‘Bows also rank 54th nationally in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 2.73, holding opponents to an NCAA fifth-best 1.94 walks per game.

University of Hawai’i Games 12-15

What: Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors (6-5) vs. Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-6)

When: Thursday, March 9, 6:35 p.m. HT

Friday, March 10, 6:35 p.m. HT

Saturday, March 11, 6:35 p.m. HT

Sunday, March 12, 1:05 p.m. HT

Where: Honolulu, O’ahu (Les Murakami Stadium)

Television: None

Radio: All games will be broadcast live on the radio with Jim Leahey and Scott Robbs covering each game on the call. The opener will air on NBC Sports 1500 AM, and the Saturday and Sunday contests will air on ESPN Honolulu 1420 AM. However, Friday’s contest will be determined on Thursday, airing on NBC 1500 if there is a conflict with UH men’s basketball at the Big West Championships. During games on 1420, neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KHLO in Hilo, KKON in Kona and KTOH on Kaua’i.

Audio Webcast: www.ESPN1420am.com / www.NBCSportsRadioHawaii.com

Live Stats: Live in-game stats will be provided by Hawai’i Athletics throughout the series at the links listed below.

Game 1

Game 2

Game 3

Game 4

Promotions: H-Zone is the series sponsor and will award great prizes for each game. Sign up for your chance to win at each game of the series. Friday’s contest will be followed by an autograph session on the field. Little League teams are invited onto the field to stand alongside the UH baseball players for the National Anthem & Hawaii Pono’i prior to Saturday’s game (Check-in 30 min. prior to first pitch near the Big West Conference logo on the ground level). ThrowbackThursday (Mar. 9) will feature discount tickets prices in the upper level (Adults – $5; Senior Citizen – $4; Youth (ages 4 to HS) – $3). Sunday Funday (Mar. 12): Ticket Package 1 – $25 for family of four (two adults and two youth); Ticket Package 2 – $40 (four adults). Each ticket package includes four (4) upper level tickets, four (4) hot dogs, and four (4) bottle soda/water (while supplies last). Tickets can be purchased by calling 944-2697 (option 2), walking up to the Les Murakami Stadium on game day or in advance at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office.