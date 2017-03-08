Fix in the works for Palolo residents along crumbling road



Palolo residents tell us their homes are slowly falling apart, and they need help.

For years, residents along a steep slope on Kuahea Street say they’ve been dealing with cracked pavement, potholes, and broken water mains.

Those problems, they say, are now affecting their homes.

“More recently there’s the sinkhole, there are frequent water main breaks, other sort of problems associated with ground movement,” said Palolo resident Joshua Barnes.

Sandra Lee has lived with her family on the street since she was born. She says the ground movement has gotten so bad, at one point, she couldn’t even get in and out of her driveway.

“Basically four of us live here, but we had to kind of move out because of the whole situation, so we kind of keep going back and forth,” she said.

The city says underground earth and water movement has been happening in the area for years.

We wanted to know how long the city road has been having problems, and what’s being done.

“What we’ve done is we’ve put monitoring devices in the roadway and in the area to determine how bad the movement has been,” explained Robert Kroning, director of the city Department of Design and Construction. “It wasn’t until recently, a couple years ago, that we started to move forward with an actual project to correct the roadway.”

A contract was awarded in September to contractor Performance Systems Inc. The company was given eight months to get the project done, but because of permitting issues, the start of the project has been delayed. It is now scheduled to start next month.

“They are thinking it is going to be about a five-month project, so it is delayed some,” Kroning said.

More than a million dollars were spent on pre-construction studies. The actual construction will cost around $3.5 million, so taxpayers are looking at a total of $4.7 million.

The Board of Water Supply will also update the water mains running through the street. The city says it can only do underground work on its own roads, but is able to repave nearby Kuahea Place, a private road badly in need of repair.

“That’s what our project is going to take care of, is our property,” Kroning said. “We do sympathize with all the private owners that have been experiencing problems. We sympathize because our road is having problems too that we have to go out and repair.”

The city says most of the work will be done with concrete, which needs time to set.

Officials say the project will be done in three phases, with only two to three households affected at a time.