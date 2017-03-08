Flood advisory in effect on Maui; more unstable weather expected

A flash flood watch is in effect for all islands through late Wednesday night.

That watch will likely be expanded as weather conditions become more unstable Thursday.

For now, we have a couple of areas of concern with downpours in Maui.

A flood advisory is in effect for Windward Maui in the Hana area through 8:45 p.m.

We’re also keeping an eye on a cluster of thunderstorms about 85 miles south of Maui County in case it comes ashore late Wednesday.

Spotty heavy rain is expected with a slight chance of thunderstorms through early Friday.

Heavy rain should clear by the weekend, but light and variable winds will bring voggy conditions through early next week.

