Good Samaritan awarded HPD’s Medal of Valor for tackling suspect

A Good Samaritan who risked his life to stop a suspect in Kahala was honored by the Honolulu Police Department Wednesday.

Benjamin Meyer received the department’s Civilian Medal of Valor for his actions on Dec. 8, 2016.

Police say the suspect, Ivan Kong, went on a crime spree that included three separate home burglaries, a robbery, and an attempted carjacking.

Meyer chased Kong down and tackled him once he saw the man, who was more than a hundred pounds heavier, leaving a home on a bicycle. He held Kong down until officers arrived.

Meyer says he didn’t think twice about helping and would do it again.

“I’ve been contacted numerous times by police and the force. They just wanted to congratulate me, and it’s been enjoyable. It’s nice to be commemorated for what I did on that day,” Meyer said.

Kong was charges on 10 offenses, including burglary, robbery, terroristic threatening, and resisting arrest.

His trial is scheduled to begin the week of April 24.