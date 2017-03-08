Hawaii Pacific hoops ready for NCAA tournament run

The Hawaii Pacific University men’s basketball team begins play in the Division II NCAA men’s basketball tournament Friday against Sonoma State University.

The PacWest tournament and regular season champion Sharks are seeded second in the tournament’s west region.

Motivated by teams of the past, head coach Darren Vorderbruegge and company are looking to follow the historic run of the then-Sea Warriors in 1993, who claimed the NAIA national championship.

“One of the great things about HPU is that we’ve got tremendous athletic tradition,” Vorderbruegge said. “We’ve won national championships in basketball with Coach (Tony) Sellitto, in volleyball with Tita Ahuna, Coach (Howard) Okita and Coach (Bryan) Nakasone won softball. I just feel privileged to be in that same breath that I’m a coach at HPU. That tradition I think continues on. Our guys, we know that we’ve won a basketball national title and that there are guys that came along ahead of time that kind of set the tone and have expectations for us, and we’re just trying to live up to that.”

The Sharks will face Sonoma State Friday at 12:30 p.m. in San Diego. Click here for a link to live stats.