Kamaaina Kids: Getting your keiki ready for Spring Break

Kamaaina Kids has programs across the state that run all year long. They also have programs for the keiki when they are on Spring Break! They are also one of the few day camp programs that are accredited by the American Camp associations, which requires them to pass over 300 health, safety, and program quality standards. They recently came back from the American Camp association conference in New Mexico, where they learned new tools to better our day camp programs and to train our staff.

Spring break runs from March 20th-24th, registration is now available and they have made it easy for parents to register for their programs, you can go on their website at www.kamaainakids.com, click on the spring break banner and follow the easy steps to register.

If you haven’t done so already, download their KamaainaKids app and you can register through the app. Registration deadline is March 10th.