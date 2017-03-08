KHON2 hosts telethon to raise funds for Hawaii Red Cross disaster relief, new emergency vehicle

KHON2 held a special telethon Wednesday morning to raise money for the American Red Cross.

All funds will go towards disaster relief here in Hawaii and a new emergency response vehicle.

When disaster strikes the Red Cross is always there when needed, but does not receive any funding from the federal or state government for disaster operations.

The Hawaii Red Cross is celebrating 100 years of service, and with help, hopes to keep going strong for another 100.

The telethon runs from 5 a.m. through 9 a.m. and then again in the afternoon from 4 p.m. till 7 p.m.

KHON2 spoke with some special guests during Wednesday morning’s telethon, including victims of recent natural disasters, such as Tropical Storm Darby, as well as volunteers.

Celebrity call-takers also stopped by to help collect donations, including chef Sam Choy and comedian Frank De Lima.

Just a reminder, the number to call (808) 591-6336.