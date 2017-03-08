Three-vehicle accident in Nanakuli results in serious injuries, Farrington Hwy. reopened

Honolulu police have reopened lanes in both directions of Farrington Highway at Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue following an accident.

Despite being reopened, traffic both west and eastbound remained sluggish.

Traffic was re-routed up to Mano Avenue for motorists to bypass the accident.

Emergency Medical Services says three cars were involved in crash, which resulted in injuries.

A 30-year-old woman and a 22-year-old male were hospitalized in serious condition. Another male refused treatment.

