Police find 2-year-old girl reported missing in Kalihi

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department have found a 2-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kalihi.

Mika Garen was last seen on Wednesday, March 8, at approximately 1 p.m., in the Kaumualii Street area. She had walked out of her home without her family’s knowledge.

We’re told police have found her and are reuniting her with her family.

We're told police have found her and are reuniting her with her family.

