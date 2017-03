Chef Sam Choy shows us how to get ready for St. Patty’s Day with Kraft Heinz! A great recipe is Green-Green Guacamole! It’s really simple! All you need are some ripe avocados, onions, tomatoes, lime juice, garlic, salt and pepper and of course, Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

For desert, Chocolate-mint Parfaits! Takes only 30 minutes to make, using Jell-o Chocolate Pudding, Cool Whip, milk, peppermint extract and green food coloring.It’s a refreshing and tasty St. Patty’s Day treat!