Tour group fined for sneaking into closed area at Kilauea

Related Coverage Summit explosion serves as warning for trespassers near Halemaumau Crater



A tour group from France was caught sneaking into a closed area at Kilauea’s Halemaumau Crater.

The group was spotted just after midnight Monday.

All 14 people in the party were issued $100 citations for violating park rules and the tour guide could face up to $5,000 in penalties plus jail time.

Rangers with Hawaii Volcanoes National Park say enough is enough.

“Since July 2016, our park rangers have issued 35 citations for closure violations at crater and more than 100 at the ocean entry,” said public affairs specialist Jessica Ferracane. “People sneaking into closed areas is nothing new, but really the risks are of great concern.”

Officials say there have been five lava-related deaths since 1990. All were from sneaking into closed areas in the park.