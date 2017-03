​Within the past week, a study has been talked about in the news regarding an increase in the incidence of colon and rectal cancer in patients under the age of 50. The Windward Digestive Health Center wants to let you know what you can do to reduce your risk of colon cancer. Plus, what to do to fight this terrible cancer.

Phone number: ​808.783.8223

Website:​​www.windwarddigestive.com