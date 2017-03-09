ABA’S Hawaii Swish back in action this weekend apart of Hoops Triple Header

The fourth annual Geremy Robinson Senior Basketball Classic will be held on Saturday, March 11th at the Neal Blaisdell Arena as the precursor of the American Basketball Association’s Hawaii Swish hosting Orange County.

The All-Star game’s format has a collection of players from the OIA facing the ILH/Neighbor Island in both a boys and girls game.

The Opening ceremony and 3-point contest will begin at 1:00pm before tip-off to the girls’ all-star game at 2:30pm. The boys’ 3-point shootout and slam dunk contest will follow prior to the all-star game at 5:00 pm.

The undefeated Swish will have the night cap with a start time against the Orange County Novastars expected for 7:30pm.

Tickets for the full event are on sale at ticketmaster.com and the Blaisdell Box Office for $10.

ALL-STAR GAME ROSTERS:

ILH Girls Roster

Kamaile Kandiah, Punahou

Mikiala Maio, Kamehameha

Celena Molina, Konawaena

Camy Aguinaldo, Iolani

Olivia Vaeatangitau, Saint Francis

Skylar Nakata, Iolani

Abigail Aplaca, Punahou

Catherine Votovich, Damien

Shania Nakamura, Damien

Harley Simon, Mid-Pacific

Coach: Chico Furtado, Maryknoll

OIA Girls Roster

Alana Nuuanu, Nanakuli

Molimau Heimuli, Farrington

Chantel Mailou, Farrington

Victoria Kintz, Kaimuki

Jasianna Ah Nee Green, Campbell

Chyel Palmer, Leilehua

Abigail Flores, Leilehua

Kirsten Kouchi, Kalani

Brittni Blake, Kahuku

Savanna Christensen, Kahuku

Coach: Chi Mok, Kalani

ILH Boys Roster

Zion Shepherd, Mid-Pacific

Jason O’Reagan, Koolau Baptist

Hugh Hogland, Iolani

Chris Kobayashi, Punahou

Jaymason Nunuha, Saint Louis

Jerry Lawson, Le Jardin

Kaulana Schmidt, Maryknoll

Dominic Venezia, Le Jardin

Shaun Apiki, Damien

Charles Fox, University Lab

Coach: Alvin Stephenson, Damien

OIA Boys Roster

Santino Calloway, Radford

Captain Whitlock, Kalaheo

Jessiya Villa, Kahuku

Trey Boatwright, Leilehua

Samuta Avea, Kahuku

RJ Dominguez, Moanalua

Douglas Mitchell, Waianae

Kevin Kim, McKinley

Taimona Wright, Kahuku

Zachary Marrotte, Kailua

Coach: Brandyn Akana, Kahuku

*Rosters provided by Geremy Robinson