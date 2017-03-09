ABA’S Hawaii Swish back in action this weekend apart of Hoops Triple Header

The fourth annual Geremy Robinson Senior Basketball Classic will be held on Saturday, March 11th at the Neal Blaisdell Arena as the precursor of the American Basketball Association’s Hawaii Swish hosting Orange County.
The All-Star game’s format has a collection of players from the OIA facing the ILH/Neighbor Island in both a boys and girls game.
The Opening ceremony and 3-point contest will begin at 1:00pm before tip-off to the girls’ all-star game at 2:30pm. The boys’ 3-point shootout and slam dunk contest will follow prior to the all-star game at 5:00 pm.
The undefeated Swish will have the night cap with a start time against the Orange County Novastars expected for 7:30pm.
Tickets for the full event are on sale at ticketmaster.com and the Blaisdell Box Office for $10.
ALL-STAR GAME ROSTERS:
ILH Girls Roster
Kamaile Kandiah, Punahou
Mikiala Maio, Kamehameha
Celena Molina, Konawaena
Camy Aguinaldo, Iolani
Olivia Vaeatangitau, Saint Francis
Skylar Nakata, Iolani
Abigail Aplaca, Punahou
Catherine Votovich, Damien
Shania Nakamura, Damien
Harley Simon, Mid-Pacific
Coach: Chico Furtado, Maryknoll
OIA Girls Roster
Alana Nuuanu, Nanakuli
Molimau Heimuli, Farrington
Chantel Mailou, Farrington
Victoria Kintz, Kaimuki
Jasianna Ah Nee Green, Campbell
Chyel Palmer, Leilehua
Abigail Flores, Leilehua
Kirsten Kouchi, Kalani
Brittni Blake, Kahuku
Savanna Christensen, Kahuku
Coach: Chi Mok, Kalani
ILH Boys Roster
Zion Shepherd, Mid-Pacific
Jason O’Reagan, Koolau Baptist
Hugh Hogland, Iolani
Chris Kobayashi, Punahou
Jaymason Nunuha, Saint Louis
Jerry Lawson, Le Jardin
Kaulana Schmidt, Maryknoll
Dominic Venezia, Le Jardin
Shaun Apiki, Damien
Charles Fox, University Lab
Coach: Alvin Stephenson, Damien
OIA Boys Roster
Santino Calloway, Radford
Captain Whitlock, Kalaheo
Jessiya Villa, Kahuku
Trey Boatwright, Leilehua
Samuta Avea, Kahuku
RJ Dominguez, Moanalua
Douglas Mitchell, Waianae
Kevin Kim, McKinley
Taimona Wright, Kahuku
Zachary Marrotte, Kailua
Coach: Brandyn Akana, Kahuku
*Rosters provided by Geremy Robinson