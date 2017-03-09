HONOLULU Magazine March Issue: People Who Shape Hawaii and Mochi Mochi

By Published:

Honolulu Magazine is here with the state’s best-selling monthly magazine and the March issue is full of great stories and just out on newsstands. Editor Robbie Dingeman joined us on Living808 to tell us more.

HONOLULU Magazine is proud to highlight seven people who shaped Hawaii, recognizing them as our islanders of the year. These are the change-makers of our community. This year they’ve got the world-circling navigators of Malama Honua. There’s a disease detecting doctor, a developer building affordable housing to address that critical need; a world champion surfer, a culture conscious Hawaiian fashion designer, an author and an actor.

Mochi Mochi!! Writer Mari Taketa fills us in on modern-day mochi, from old school Kalihi Nisshodo with their awesome chi chi dango, through some new takes and flavors that include vegan beet butter mochi! Not just the food but the passion behind it.

