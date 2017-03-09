Local bakery’s plea to customers: Stop stealing our cookies!

Diamond Bakery is asking customers to stop stealing cookies from store shelves.

The company says ever since it launched a new line of shortbread cookies in October, customers have been helping themselves to sample the product.

Diamond Bakery says the eight flavors of shortbread cookies have been practically flying off the shelves, but not quite the way the company had in mind.

The packaging makes it easy for anyone to take cookies out without opening the box. The lid of the box is glued and once the cookies are gone, there’s no sign the box was tampered with.

It’s a packaging issue, but the company doesn’t plan on changing it. It’s also not interested in prosecuting any of the cookie bandits.

The company figured out what was happening after customers complained that the boxes they paid for were short of a dozen.

“After careful review and investigation, we’ve determined that people are actually taking them from the box and sampling them at the retailer,” said Diamond Bakery spokeswoman Anna Covert.

Diamond Bakery say it’s not a production problem. They always put 12 cookies in each box. Production manager Henry Torres swears this is not an inside job.

Company officials even have security footage of customers in the stores taking cookies out of the box.

“We have vigorous testing and approval processes to ensure that each box has 12, and we did carefully investigate this upon determining,” said Covert. “We’ve identified the Times Mililani and Kahala as some locations, but we’re confident that this is happening at all retailers statewide.”

Covert adds that it’s really not necessary to be sneaky about it. Customers are welcome to sample the cookies by asking the store manager.

The company makes about 1,800 boxes of it every day, so there’s plenty to go around. They just want people to ask.

KHON2 asked, is there any thought about changing the packaging so that they can’t do this?

“We do want to be able to trust the customers,” Covert said. “We’ve been a made in Hawaii brand for 95 years. We’ve never had a problem like this before.”

The company will be coming out with a more premium brand of shortbread cookies in less than a month. Diamond Bakery says the packaging for that one will be tamper-proof.