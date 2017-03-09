Man seeks help unraveling mystery of class ring lost for decades

An Oahu man is looking for answers after finding a McKinley High School class ring from 1934.

In 2004, Stacy Kapeliela purchased a box of goods at a garage sale on Wailupe Circle.

At the bottom of the box, mixed in with old, broken jewelry, he found the golden ring. Inside of it, you can still make out the name Matsue Horikawa.

Who is she, and does she still have any family here in Hawaii? It’s a question Kapeliela has been trying to answer for more than a decade.

“It’s been a calling for the past 13 years, and I thought it was time to reach out to see if somebody might recognize her,” said Kapeliela.

In addition to her name, Kapeliela also has a photograph.

“I went to the main library and I looked up the 1934 McKinley annual,” said Kapeliela. “I was hoping to be able to find the family to the person’s name.”

With little else but a name and a photo, Kapeliela is hoping one of Horikawa’s relatives will come forward.

He understands that in all likelihood, Horikawa herself may no longer be alive.

“If you do the math backwards, you graduate in ’34, you’re born in ’17. That makes the owner of this ring 100 years old,” KHON2 said.

“Yes about 100 or maybe 101 years old. Maybe we may not be able to find her. Maybe we can find a grandchild who would appreciate having it back,” Kapeliela said.

Kapeliela says he’s done everything he can in an effort to find one of Horikawa’s descendants, and he’s even found what he thought were some pretty good clues.

“I found little tidbits here and there, and I’ve followed I think seven different leads, but unfortunately they didn’t pan out,” he said.

At the end of his rope, Kapeliela turned to KHON2 in the hopes of getting the class ring from 1934 back into the hands of somebody who knew the original owner.

He says getting the ring back to the owner, or a family member of the owner, would be the perfect conclusion of a very long journey — one he came to love.

“It’ll be an ending to a really long journey that I’ve really had a really great time doing,” said Kapeliela, “because if it was for me, I would want somebody to find me if it was my mother’s ring, and I’m hoping the person I do this for would do that in turn for somebody else.”

If you have any information about Horikawa or her family, send us a message via Report It.