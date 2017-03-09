Mayor, governor weigh in on rail funding, tax extension



Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is still holding out hope for a rail tax extension.

Last month, a Senate committee yanked the extension out of the bill and moved forward with a measure that will stop the state from taking its 10-percent share of the tax.

That would provide the city with an additional $300 million by the time the rail tax ends in 2027.

The city has said that’s not enough to complete the project to Ala Moana, an argument reiterated by Caldwell Thursday.

“Obviously I’m working really hard to get the surcharge of a half-percent extended in perpetuity to help finish this system all the way to Ala Moana, 21 stations. I believe the people of this island need and want (that),” he said. “I hope (the bill) can be modified, amended, changed, so it turns into an extension and not just providing $300 million.”

“I’ve expressed that I think we should explore private-sector participation to fund the project and then finally that the county ought to be looking at what funds they can add,” Ige said. “Most importantly, it’s really defining a project that we can afford based on the revenues and the funds available.”

The measure stands before the full Senate for a vote.

The current price tag of the rail project is nearly $10 billion.