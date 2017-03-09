New law requires life-saving devices in most new buildings on Oahu

A bill signed into law Thursday will require life-saving devices in most new buildings on Oahu.

Starting Jan. 1, 2018, all newly constructed buildings with 50 people or more must have an automated external defibrillator (AED) on every floor.

The devices must also be on every floor of City and County buildings.

AEDs are devices that can restore a regular heart rhythm during sudden cardiac arrest.

“You cannot put a cost on anyone’s life, especially in close proximity to an AED, and now we have that option to save a life which will truly make a difference,” said Honolulu City Councilman Brandon Elefante.

The Honolulu City Council passed the bill last month with a unanimous 9-0 vote.