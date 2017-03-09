On first day of NFL Free Agency LB Manti Te’o meeting with New Orleans Saints

Ready, Set, Go.

On the first day of the National Football League’s Free Agency period, La’ie’s Manti Te’o, an un-restricted free agent was scheduled to meet with the New Orleans Saints Thursday, sources close to the situation confirmed to KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Te’o, 26, a third round draft choice by the Chargers in 2013 spent his first four professional seasons in San Diego totaling 221 tackles and two interceptions in 38 games.

The Notre Dame and Punahou graduate has been the Chargers defensive play-caller since late in his rookie season and in 2016 was a team captain.

In the final year of his rookie contract, Te’o missed the final 13-games of the season in 2016 with a torn achilles. Prior to the injury he was off to a solid start to the season, having posted 10 tackles in the season against Kansas City.

Te’o missed 13 games in his first three seasons because of various foot and ankle ailments, however, when healthy he was very productive with an average of 6-tackles per outing.