Rainbow Wahine fall to (20) Utah 1-0

Box Score HONOLULU—The University of Hawaii softball team (12-9, 0-0 Big West) fell in a pitcher’s duel to No. 20 Utah, 1-0 on the second day of the Outrigger Spring Fling Tournament. UH starter Brittany Hitchcock fell to 7-6 on the season in a complete game effort on Thursday night at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. The loss snapped UH’s four-game win streak that started at the end of last week’s tournament.

Hitchcock threw a strong seven innings, allowing just the one run on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts. It was her 10th complete game of the season.

Utah scored the only run of the game in the top of the fourth. Alyssa Barrera and Hannah Flippen both got singles up the middle to start the frame, leaving runners at the corners. Flippen tried to steal second, but was gunned down by UH catcher Callee Heen firing to Angelique Ramos at second for the first out. Hitchcock followed with a swinging strikeout, but Heather Bowen got on with a cue-shot single between the pitcher and the catcher which allowed Barrera to score from third for the 1-0 lead.

Utah’s Katie Donovan tossed a two-hit shutout, retiring the last 10-straight batters. She gave up two hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Hawai’i’s defense made some solid plays behind Hitchcock during the game. In the first inning, Barrera hit a double down the leftfield line. The next batter hit a hot shot to third which Nicole Lopez fielded cleanly. She alertly checked the lead runner, ran her back towards second and flipped to Muzik who tagged out Barrera in the run-down. In the second inning, with a runner at first, Heather Morales snared a line drive at first and stepped on her bag for the inning ending double play. And in the fifth, Danielle Garcielita ran down a fly ball to center, making the catch as she hit the fence to end the inning. Then in the seventh, Lopez made a nice, backhanded stop and threw out Bowen at first. The next batter hit a hard grounder off of Hitchcock which ricocheted to Ramos at short who threw the batter out at first.

The Rainbow Wahine continue with Day Three of the Outrigger Spring Fling Tournament on Friday, March 10. Utah faces Charleston Southern at 1:00 pm; Marist plays their first game of the tourney at 3:30 p.m. against Toledo; and Hawai’i will take on Toledo at 6:00 p.m. All games are at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium where admission is free!

#HawaiiSB