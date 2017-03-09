Retired Hawaii appeals court judge Jim Burns dies at 79

Retired chief judge in Hawaii’s Intermediate Court of Appeals James “Jim” S. Burns has died at the age 79.

The prominent figure in the state’s legal world died peacefully Thursday morning at Queen’s Medical Center, family confirms.

Burns is also an adjunct professor at University of Hawaii at Manoa’s William S. Richardson School of Law and is the son of former Gov. John Burns.

His experience in courts has spanned decades. According to Richardson School’s website, he was first admitted into the Hawaii State Bar in 1962.

He was admitted into Hawaii Federal District Court in 1965, and then became a First Circuit court judge in 1977.

Burns then rose above the ranks and in 1982 to 2007 became the Chief Judge in the Hawaii Intermediate Court of Appeals.