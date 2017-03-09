State tax refunds will come within four to 16 weeks depending on filing date

If you’re getting ready to file your taxes, the state says the sooner you file, the better if you’re hoping to get a quick refund.

Right now tax refunds are being delivered within four weeks.

As things get busier, your state refund could take as long as 16 weeks.

The state says the latest date you can expect to get your refund is July 20.

Any time after that and you would start collecting interest.

“We are again asking you to be patient with the refunds but we will be processing as timely as we possibly can currently we are running about four weeks,” said Nicki Ann Thompson, state administrator of taxation services.

The state also says paperless filing is the best way to ensure you get your return back in the fastest amount of time possible.