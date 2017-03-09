What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn

By Published:

CHA CHEEZE is this week’s featured savory and ono popcorn. We are back to basics here with a simple, light cheddar cheese.

We heard you Trini!  Here’s your MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP frozen custard.  Also, a reminder of our other mint chocolate chip special Chocolate of the Month, SHAMROCK.

Come check out all our flavors of frozen custard and popcorn at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at http://www.primopopcorn.com.

For all in-store customers thru Saturday 3/11:  Mention LIVING 808 and you will receive a gift with your popcorn purchase.  While supplies last.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s