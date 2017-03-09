What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn

CHA CHEEZE is this week’s featured savory and ono popcorn. We are back to basics here with a simple, light cheddar cheese.

We heard you Trini! Here’s your MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP frozen custard. Also, a reminder of our other mint chocolate chip special Chocolate of the Month, SHAMROCK.

Come check out all our flavors of frozen custard and popcorn at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at http://www.primopopcorn.com .

For all in-store customers thru Saturday 3/11: Mention LIVING 808 and you will receive a gift with your popcorn purchase. While supplies last.