23rd annual Honolulu Festival celebrates Pacific Rim cultures

It’s time again for a weekend of Pacific Rim cultural performances, exhibits, craft fairs, workshops, movie screenings, and more.

The 23rd annual Honolulu Festival takes place March 11-13 at three locations: the Hawaii Convention Center, Waikiki Beach Walk, and Ala Moana Center.

Under the banner of “Pacific Harmony” and the theme of “Cultural Harmony, Journey to Peace,” the free festival’s goal is to help perpetuate the strong cultural and ethnic ties between the people of Asia-Pacific and Hawaii.

It concludes Sunday with a grand parade down Kalakaua Avenue and the Nagaoka fireworks show over Waikiki Beach.

Festival Highlights

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Craft Fair / Ennichi Corner / Carnival Corner / Food Corner

10 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Hawaii Convention Center

More than a hundred vendors exhibiting from around the world, including Hawaii and Japan. The Ennichi and Carnival corners will feature fun games hands-on activities for keiki.

Stage Performances

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Hawaii Convention Center, Ala Moana Center, Waikiki Beach Walk

Live music, dance and cultural demonstrations from Pacific Rim countries.

Movie Showings

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Hawaii Convention Center, Third Floor (#311)

10 a.m. “Climbing to Spring”

12:15 p.m. “Komaneko – The Curious Cat”

1:30 p.m. “Komaneko’s Christmas – A Lost Present”

2 p.m. “Farewell to Jinu”

2:20 p.m. “The Calling”

A Story of SUGIHARA CHIUNE (Speech and Movie)

Noon – 3:30 p.m. at the Hawaii Convention Center, Third Floor (#310)

Speech: “Visas of Life” by Akira Kitade

Movie: “Persona Non Grata”

A new film about a Japanese diplomat who, during World War II, helped save over 6,000 Jewish refugees from the Nazis. The movie premiered in U.S.theaters earlier this year.

Bon Dance

1:10 – 1:45 p.m., 3:10 – 3:45 p.m. at the Hawaii Convention Center

Honolulu Rainbow Ekiden kick-off night and aloha dance competition

4:30 – 9 p.m. at the Hawaii Convention Center

Talented dance teams from around the world are featured.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

Honolulu Rainbow Ekiden relay race

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Kapiolani Park

Teams of 3-5 runners taking turns running along a scenic five-kilometer route in Kapiolani Park and Diamond Head until five legs of the relay are complete. Ekiden long-distance relay racing has been a tradition of Japan for more than 90 years.

WaikiKitchen

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Kapiolani Park

The food festival features a wide variety of local favorites including plate lunch vendors, local style food trucks, and treats from some of Hawaii’s gourmet restaurants.

Craft Fair / Ennichi Corner / Carnaval Corner / Food Corner

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Hawaii Convention Center

Stage Performances

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Hawaii Convention Center, Ala Moana Center, Waikiki Beach Walk

Live music, dance and cultural demonstrations from Pacific Rim countries.

Movie Showings

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Hawaii Convention Center, Third Floor (#311)

10 a.m. “Wood Job!”

12:15 p.m. “Ecotherapy”

2 p.m. “The Book Peddler”

A Story of SUGIHARA CHIUNE (Speech and Movie)

Noon – 3:30 p.m. at the Hawaii Convention Center, Third Floor (#310)

Bon Dance

1:55 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Hawaii Convention Center

Grand Parade

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. down Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki

Festival groups and performers from Asia-Pacific and Hawaii will dance, sing and stage cultural demonstrations. The parade will also feature marching bands and floats, highlighted by the fire-breathing dragon Daijayama.

Nagaoka Fireworks Show

8:30 p.m. over Waikiki Beach

The fireworks will be shot from barges positioned off the midpoint of Waikiki Beach between the Royal Hawaiian Hotel and Sheraton Waikiki. Turn in to Hawaiian 105KINE for music synced with the show.

For more information about the Honolulu Festival, click here.