’80s R&B stars coming to Honolulu for special Mother’s Day concert

This Mother’s Day weekend will be a blast from the past in Waikiki.

Some of the biggest names in ’80s R&B music are coming to Honolulu for the Mother’s Day Mega ’80s Fest.

The lineup includes Midnight Star, Zapp, Al B Sure, Expose, Lisa Lisa, Rose Royce, Sweet Sensation, Taylor Dane, and JJ Fad.

The show takes place Saturday, May 13, at 5 p.m. at Waikiki Shell.

Tickets range from $45 to $125, with military discounts available.

They’re on sale now at the Blaisdell Box Office, all Walmart locations, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or online at Ticketmaster.com.