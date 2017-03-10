After S. Korean president’s removal; two dead, dozens injured in clashes between supporters and police

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Tens of thousands of South Koreans occupied a square in front of an old palace gate in Seoul to celebrate the ousting of President Park Geun-hye, hours after the Constitutional Court removed her from office Friday over a corruption scandal.

Carrying signs and candles, the crowd cheered to speeches and swayed to music Friday night, while angry supporters of Park scuffled with police in streets near the court. Two people died and dozens were injured in the clashes between Park’s supporters and police following the ruling.

South Korean lawmakers voted to impeach Park in December, following weeks of massive but peaceful protests participated in by millions of people amid allegations that Park colluded with a longtime confidante to accept money from companies and allowed the friend to secretly manipulate state affairs.

The country’s acting head of state said he feels “heavy responsibility” after the president’s removal. Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn has been the government caretaker since lawmakers voted to impeach Park in December. He said Friday in a meeting with Cabinet ministers that the government needs to focus on maintaining defense and economic stability while preparing for a presidential by-election that must be held within 60 days.

In the meantime, the presidential office says Park won’t leave the presidential Blue House. A spokesman says some of Park’s aides are at her southern Seoul home to prepare for her return, but it hasn’t been determined exactly when she will leave the Blue House.

The United States says the removal Park is a domestic issue that doesn’t affect its strong alliance with the country.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner says the U.S. will continue to work with the acting president, Prime Minister Hwang, and looks forward to whomever South Koreans choose in a presidential election to be held within two months.

Toner says Park’s removal is “a domestic issue on which the United States takes no position,” and that it’s up to the South Korean people to determine their country’s future.

He says the two nations’ alliance “will continue to be a linchpin of regional stability and security.”

Japan’s top diplomat also says it will continue to work with a South Korean government led by Park’s successor.

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters Friday that he would not comment on the court ruling that removed the impeached president, citing internal politics.

Kishida says both countries must work on the “comfort women” dispute that has strained their relations for decades. He says he hopes Tokyo and South Korea’s new government can implement a 2015 agreement they signed to fully resolve the impasse over sexual exploitation of the women by Japan for its troops before and during World War II.

Kishida says Japan has no immediate plan to send back the ambassador it temporarily recalled to protest a “comfort woman” statue built outside of its consulate in the South Korean city of Busan.

North Korea’s official media briefly reported on President Park’s ouster.

The Korean Central News Agency said South Korea’s Constitutional Court made the decision “amid the high-pitched public struggle demanding her impeachment.”

It said after being ousted, Park would “reportedly face a thorough investigation as an ordinary criminal.”

As a former president, Park has lost her immunity to prosecution.

Park took a tougher line toward North Korea than other recent presidents, and the North routinely threw vicious sexist and violent insults at her, including calling her an “aging witch” and a “female dog.”