Applications will be accepted for Honolulu police chief starting next week

The Honolulu Police Commission will start accepting applications for the Chief of Police of the Honolulu Police Department on Monday, March 13.

HPD’s last chief, Louis Kealoha, retired March 1 after 33 years of service.

It’s a decision he made amid a federal investigation into conspiracy and corruption, also involving his wife, city deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.

The vacancy announcement will be published in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and on the Honolulu Police Department’s website the day prior, on Sunday, March 12. (Check back for a live link.)

All applications must be received or postmarked by April 3.

We’ll have more information once the job posting goes live.