Champion surfer Carissa Moore gears up for wedding day with inspiring makeup artist

Her office is the ocean and she dominates in her sport. Carissa Moore is a three-time World Title Champion, and she’s got a big year ahead of her.

Besides rounds of surf competitions starting this month, Carissa plans on tying the knot with her high school sweetheart Luke Untermann in December.

“He actually decorated our porch with photos of us and he wrote in lights will you marry me,” she says, “I don’t want to become a bridezilla I have a wonderful wedding planner and a good support crew and for us it’s like no matter what the day is going to be amazing.”

She’s got the dress, the venue is picked out, and during a recent Red Bull Media tour, she got a round of beauty tips.

“On your wedding day make sure your makeup artist has a really good primer for all the crying you are going to be doing,” says Steph Aiello, a Wings for Life Ambassador who gave Carissa a makeup wedding tutorial.

“She is so extraordinary, when I first met her she just had the biggest smile on her face, she exuded beauty from the inside out,” says Moore about Aiello, a quadriplegic makeup artist.

At 20 years old she dozed off behind the wheel and was paralyzed. Two months later, she was hit by a drunk driver in another car accident and was later diagnosed with cancer.

But regardless of the obstacles she has faced, Aiello says, “all these great opportunities have come my way by loving yourself and not being afraid to show the world who you really are.”

Steph Aiello continues to pursue her passion for makeup, and more than 97,000 followers follow her makeup tutorials on Instagram.

“She was telling me all about how she started, when she got back into makeup, she was doing her videos and she would film herself but she wouldn’t show her hands because she was super self-conscious,” says Moore.

It wasn’t until she met Tyra Banks who inspired her to embrace her injury.

“Tyra banks flew me out to Vegas for her beauty convention, where she spoke about me on stage and told me my hands would become my brand,” says Aiello.

“Using a situation that many people could get possibly very depressed and very negative about. She turned it into something really positive and I was just like wow this is so cool,” said Moore in an interview with KHON2, “I was brought to tears just by the fact that this beautiful woman, in front of me with so much positivity and she is still following her passion.”

To watch more on Carissa’s session with Steph, click here.