Ala Moana Center can now start replacing the rusty railings around the mall.

The city issued Ala Moana a building permit for the work Thursday afternoon, which is estimated to cost around $4 million.

This comes five months after two men fell several stories when one of the railings collapsed. One man died, the other continues to recover in a Colorado rehab center.

No word yet on when work will start.

The building permit is good for three years.