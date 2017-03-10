Fire breaks out in pillow section of Mililani Walmart

Honolulu firefighters responded to a two-alarm building fire at the Mililani Walmart Friday morning.

Nine fire companies staffed with 31 personnel responded to this incident with the first unit arriving at 6:36 a.m.

Firefighters reported seeing light smoke. The fire was put out by store employees with fire extinguishers prior to the arrival of the HFD. All second-alarm companies were canceled en route. No injuries were reported for this incident.

The fire was located in the pillow section of the store and remains under investigation. The cause of the fire and the damage estimate is not available at this time.