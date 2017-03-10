Fire forces evacuation of Waikiki apartment building

A two-alarm fire forced the evacuation of a Waikiki apartment building just after midnight Friday.

It happened at the Scandia Towers located Paoakalani Avenue.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 12:24 a.m. and found flames emanating from the 4th floor of the 11-story building.

The building was evacuated and the fire was brought under control quickly and then extinguished just before 12:30 a.m.

It was reported that an adult male was in the unit at the time of the fire.

He was alerted to the fire by an activated smoke alarm and was able to escape without injury.

The fire is under investigation. The cause of the fire and the damage estimate is not available at this time.

No injuries were reported.