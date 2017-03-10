Firefighters extinguish two-alarm Waimanalo structure fire

Firefighters have extinguished a two-alarm building fire that engulfed a building in Waimanalo Thursday evening.

Honolulu Fire Department responded a little after 9 p.m. to a structure on Mahailua Street.

Crews arrived to the scene around 9:20 a.m. and found a one-story multi-use building engulfed in flames.

The blaze was quickly brought under control a little after 9:30 a.m. and was fully extinguished about an hour later.

Firefighters say the building was vacant and unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

The cause of the fire and the damage estimate is not yet known.

No injuries were reported.