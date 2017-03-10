Hawaii’s economy receives boost from ‘Kong: Skull Island’ filming on Oahu, Kauai

The Motion Picture Association of America reports Friday that the production of “Kong: Skull Island” generated a major boost to Hawaii’s economy, according to recent data from the studios.

The film generated more than $70.5 million in local economic activity and hired more than 400 local workers.

“Kong: Skull Island” spent 42 days on location in Hawaii, with key expenditures including:

Over $8 million spent on local rentals and purchases for set decoration, production, and other supplies.

More than $2 million on transportation, including truck and car rentals.

Nearly $2 million on local catering and other food items for the cast and crew.

Over $2 million on hardware and lumber supplies.

Nearly $5 million on lodging.

According to IMDb.com, some of the film locations included Kualoa Ranch, Dillingham Ranch and Kalaeloa Airport on Oahu.

IATSE Local 665 business representative Irish Barber said that “Through the Film Tax Credit, the production receives a 20 percent rebate on Oahu expenses and 25 percent rebate when they film on a different island like ‘Skull Island’ did when they filmed on Kauai.

“Extending our Film Tax Incentive beyond 2018 will retain Hawaii’s reputation as a film-friendly locale,” he said.

“Kong: Skull Island” opens in theaters nationwide Friday.