Two airlifted to safety after fall during West Maui hike

Maui Fire Department crews rescued an Idaho man after he was injured in a fall Friday afternoon.

Crews were notified at around 3 p.m. of an injured hiker along Makamakaole Gulch in Kahakuloa.

MFD’s Air 1 helicopter found the victim and his friend about a mile mauka of Kahekili Highway, at the base of a 90-foot waterfall.

Both were airlifted to a landing zone and transferred to waiting paramedics.

The injured hiker, a 22-year-old man from Idaho, was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition. The victim’s friend, a Maui man, was not hurt.

The two said they were hiking in the area when the victim lost his footing on slippery rocks and fell, hurting his head.

It’s unclear how far he fell, as officials say he could not recall what had happened and his friend did not see him fall.