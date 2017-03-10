Kahana Drive relief stream bridge closing for repair work

By Published:
Photo courtesy Department of Public Works, County of Hawaii

The relief stream bridge on Kahana Drive on Hawaii Island, approximately half way between Kalehua Road and the Old Mamalahoa Highway, will be closed 24/7 for repair work beginning on Monday, March 13, and will re-open on Thursday, March 30.

Work is scheduled between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., weather and construction conditions permitting.

The repair work involves the rehabilitation of the existing bridge structure which includes replacing the old timber components (railings, decking, stringers, bearing plates, and back plates).

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes as bridge access will be blocked for the duration of the rehabilitation project.

If there are any questions or concerns, call Barett Otani at 961-8787.

Map courtesy Department of Public Works, County of Hawaii

