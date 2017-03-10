Kahuku football to play reigning Utah state champions

Las Vegas, NV (March 14, 2017) – The Inaugural Polynesian Football Classic, a celebration of football, music and culture, will be held Saturday, September 9, 2017, Sam Boyd Stadium (Las Vegas).

The Classic will feature four top-ranked high school teams steeped in a rich Polynesian football history from three different states. The two games will be Alta Hawks (Utah) vs. Liberty Patriots (Nevada) 3:30 PM PST and Bingham Miners (Utah) vs. Kahuku Red Raiders (Hawai`i) 8:00 PM PST.

Polynesian legend, Grammy-nominated musician FIJI THE ARTIST will perform between games.

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame is the official charitable partner of the Polynesian Football Classic. “We are honored to be part of the inaugural Polynesian Football Classic,” said Alta Head Football Coach Alema Te’o. “It will be a great cultural experience and an exciting day of football.” “The Polynesian Football Classic will be an outstanding platform to celebrate culture and provide additional exposure for our student-athletes,” said Kahuku Head Football Coach Makoa Freitas.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on June 1, 2017 via UNLVTickets.com. For more information, please visit http://www.PolynesianClassic.com.