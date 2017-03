A lawsuit filed by late State Supreme Court associate justice Mario Ramil is moving forward.

Ramil filed the suit last October against numerous companies, claiming he was exposed to asbestos while he worked at the state-owned Princess Victoria Kamamalu building from 1984 to 1987.

The lawsuit claims the exposure caused him to develop lung cancer and other asbestos-related diseases.

Ramil died in January 2017.

