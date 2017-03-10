Mcdonald’s Filet-O-Fish Sandwich

By Published:

McDonald’s of Hawaii brought us some filet-o-fish sandwiches this morning.

The filet-o-fish and double filet-o-fish feature wild-caught fish topped with melty American cheese and creamy tartar sauce. And, it’s served on a soft, steamed bun!

Try a $5.99 filet-o-fish extra value meal! or if you’re feeling extra hungry this morning, double the patty for only $1 more with the $6.99 double filet-o-fish extra value meal.

The filet-o-fish is definitely an island favorite that is sure to satisfy your cravings.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s