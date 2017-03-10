Nightly H-1 closure shifts to westbound lanes through Kapolei

Related Coverage H-1 Freeway eastbound to close nightly in Kapolei for construction work

West Oahu drivers should plan for a major freeway closure starting this weekend.

The westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway will be closed between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass on Sunday night, March 12, 2017, through Friday morning, March 17, 2017.

The closures will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly for phase two of the Kapolei Interchange Complex.

The Makakilo Drive on-ramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway will be closed during this time. Motorists traveling on the H-1 Freeway will be directed to Makakilo Drive from the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa Off-Ramp (Exit 2) and may continue on Farrington Highway/Kamokila Boulevard, Wakea Street, and the Farrington Highway On-Ramp to return to the westbound H-1 Freeway.

A full closure of the H-1 Freeway is necessary to install a temporary working platform to ensure public safety while work is being done along the edge of the Farrington Highway Overpass bridge for the retrofit. HDOT advises motorists to prepare for the closure by checking traffic apps, mapping the best route, and adding extra travel time to their commutes.

Electronic message boards will be posted to warn motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control.

Emergency vehicles, first responders and TheBus have been notified of the roadwork and will not be allowed through the work zone due to lifts that will be placed on the freeway for the retrofit installation.

Roadwork is weather permitting.