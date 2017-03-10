Plans underway to build new fire station in Hauula



Firefighters are back at the Hauula fire station after being displaced for about three weeks.

They were moved to neighboring stations while the station’s floor tiles were repaired. The Honolulu Fire Department says response times were not affected.

Meanwhile, plans are underway to permanently relocate the station itself.

Councilman Ernie Martin has been working for years to bring a new fire station to the Hauula community.

“It’s a very complex process,” he said, “because it is a major acquisition and you have to be sensitive to the community’s needs and find the ideal location.”

Martin says the current fire station will do for now, but it has had its share of problems.

“The current station has outlived its usefulness,” Martin said. “It’s actually in a flood zone, so we have to find a new station.”

Crews are expected to break ground on a new station next to Hauula Kai Shopping Center later this year.

The project will go out to bid at the end of the month for an estimated $7 million.

Martin says he’s looking forward to a new station both for firefighters and the community.

“The Hauula community at large can take comfort that they are going to get a first-class station once the new fire station is completed,” he said.

The project should be completed by 2019.