Police offer advice for passengers amid increasing reports of groping on TheBus

The Honolulu Police Department wants you to stay alert and speak up after they’ve received reports of city bus riders being sexually assaulted.

The latest incident happened Wednesday.

The woman is 19-years-old and said she was so shocked and scared, she just wanted to remove herself from the situation before calling police.

Jenny Bayani was talking with her boyfriend on the phone and taking the bus to work on Wednesday when she said she felt something was off about the man sitting next to her.

“He was still waving at me and smiling and I was like what the heck are you doing and he looked so weird,” Bayani said

She told KHON2 she was shocked at what happened next.

“Out of nowhere he touched my leg, he rubbed it like up and down twice. He touched his private area, still smiling at me and looking at me like he wanted something, like he wanted to do something bad,” Bayani said. “After that I yelled, I said what the heck are you doing?!”

Shaking, Bayani moved seats, snapped a picture and eventually called police after getting off at the next bus stop.

“I just left the bus just thinking about my safety,” Bayani said.

Back in January, HPD said a man exposed himself to a woman while on TheBus, and in August of last year, police said a man stood behind a 14-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her, also while riding TheBus.

HPD is urging riders to stay vigilant.

“A lot of these kids, they’re wearing their earphones, they’re watching video, they’re not paying attention. It can be a long ride or short ride but be aware of your surroundings,” Sgt. Kim Buffett said.

KHON2 contacted TheBus which sent a statement:

Our first and foremost priority is the safety and security of our passengers. Our bus operators follow the general operating policy for TheBus, which states that once bus operators are aware of any criminal activity, they are to report the activity to the Central Control Department so they can immediately alert the Honolulu Police Department.

HPD encourages passengers to sit near the front of the bus and if you see something, say something.

“Tell the bus driver or tell someone around you if possible get a picture, definitely report it immediately if you can while you’re on the bus,” Sgt. Buffett said. “Call 911, tell them the bus you’re on, the route you’re on and what direction you’re going.”

We wanted to know if The Bus is making any changes to enhance passenger safety. In a statement, we’re told “A growing percentage of our bus fleet is equipped with cameras and we hope they will be a deterrent to on-board criminal activities. However, we will continue to be diligent in following our safety procedures and ask that the passengers continue to assist and report any incidents they observe on TheBus.”